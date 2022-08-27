Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $91.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.