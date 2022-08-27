Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex Stock Up 4.2 %

Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.