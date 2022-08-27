Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 24,132 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,300,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
