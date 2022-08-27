Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

