Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RXDX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.57. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.