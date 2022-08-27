ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRPH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
NASDAQ PRPH opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
