ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Shares Acquired by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF makes up about 2.8% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIXM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIXM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 104,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.