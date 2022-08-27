Public Index Network (PIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $215,814.61 and $44.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Public Index Network
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.