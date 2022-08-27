Public Index Network (PIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $215,814.61 and $44.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.