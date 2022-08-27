PumaPay Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $637,509.40 and approximately $150.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085560 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.