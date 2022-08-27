PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $568,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

FRW stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

About PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.