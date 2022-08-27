Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is Sycomore Asset Management’s Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,665 shares during the quarter. Qiagen accounts for approximately 8.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.41% of Qiagen worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Qiagen Stock Down 3.3 %

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,051. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

