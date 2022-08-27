Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Q&K International Group Price Performance

Shares of QK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q&K International Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Q&K International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Q&K International Group worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

