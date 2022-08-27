Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $94.29 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Quant has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $30.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $94.29 or 0.00469860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.01877070 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

