Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 262,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,391. The firm has a market cap of $169.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

