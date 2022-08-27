Quark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $84,106.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Quark has a market capitalization of $675,298.48 and $84,106.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,254,243 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.