Quark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $84,106.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Quark has a market capitalization of $675,298.48 and $84,106.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.
Quark Profile
Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,254,243 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.
Buying and Selling Quark
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.
