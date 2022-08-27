Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Up 5.5 %

QRHC opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $156,040 and sold 32,181 shares valued at $184,444. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.