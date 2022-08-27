Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Quest Resource Trading Up 5.5 %
QRHC opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.