Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

