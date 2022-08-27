Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits Market Cap of $101,278.54

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $101,278.54 and $7,175.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00828977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
