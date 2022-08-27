Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Volume Tops $41,018.00

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $41,018.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00204116 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.