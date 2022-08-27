Rari Governance Token Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $60.16 million and $104,674.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00024110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,977 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital.

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

