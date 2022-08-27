Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Rattler Midstream Stock Performance

Rattler Midstream stock remained flat at $15.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Rattler Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

