Raymond James Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.