Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

