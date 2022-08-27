Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 182,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,429,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

