Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.