Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.
Red River Bancshares Stock Performance
Red River Bancshares stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RRBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
About Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.
