ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 55.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $5,740.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.00 or 0.99937355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00224747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00138781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00230358 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00058779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003937 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

