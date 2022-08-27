Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.85. 1,019,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 524,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 201,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.