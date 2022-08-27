RenovoRx (RNXT) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) is one of 949 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RenovoRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RenovoRx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 RenovoRx Competitors 2994 12861 38983 623 2.67

RenovoRx currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 604.51%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.34%. Given RenovoRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A -$6.32 million -2.18 RenovoRx Competitors $1.84 billion $245.68 million -4.13

This table compares RenovoRx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RenovoRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RenovoRx. RenovoRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -68.13% -63.45% RenovoRx Competitors -3,246.18% -160.82% -24.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

