Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Down 96.7% in August

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelstone Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RCAC stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

