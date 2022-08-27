Reviewing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 3.15 $16.05 million $0.39 37.57 The OLB Group $16.71 million 1.49 -$4.98 million ($0.57) -2.96

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13% The OLB Group -21.19% -17.08% -15.73%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares First Advantage and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Advantage has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Advantage and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 3 0 3.00 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.52%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Advantage beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

