Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,120.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

