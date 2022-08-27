Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $270,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

