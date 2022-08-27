Royal Bank of Canada Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $192.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

