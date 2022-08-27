Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $323.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 323 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 258.80 ($3.13). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 266.10 ($3.22), with a volume of 3,003,755 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 437.70.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.