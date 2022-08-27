RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.
RPT Realty Trading Down 2.5 %
RPT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $851.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
