RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

RPT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $851.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 200.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

