Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 5.6 %

RBCN traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 32,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

