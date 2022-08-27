Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,753. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

