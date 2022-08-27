Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 369 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $13.22 on Friday, hitting $372.51. 5,153,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.86 and its 200 day moving average is $381.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

