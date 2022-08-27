Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,764,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

