Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 7.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,826,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 635,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 432,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 2,241,529 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

