Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,368. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.