Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 3,486,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

