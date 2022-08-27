Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. 374,339 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.