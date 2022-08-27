Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. 24,023,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. The stock has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

