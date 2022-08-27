Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $160,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,196.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macerich Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Macerich stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 1,734,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.