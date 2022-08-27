Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $421,363.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085876 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,339,442 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.