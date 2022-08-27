SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1,196.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $187,039.65 and $3.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 1,725.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00154131 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,228,918 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

