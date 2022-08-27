Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 38.6% in August

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
