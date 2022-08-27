Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANBW) Short Interest Update

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANBW. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 408,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204,253 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

SANBW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

