Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

ETR VOW3 opened at €140.94 ($143.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €150.26.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

